Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

Ludhiana now has 13 active Covid cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital
So far,Ludhiana has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. (HT File)
So far,Ludhiana has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. (HT File)
Published on Apr 09, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Former Panthers party MLA Balwant Mankotia (left) being inducted into AAP in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

    2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi

    In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.

  • The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib.

    Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims

    Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib. Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.

  • A couple and their son died after their bike collided with a road divider in Garani area of Rehamble in Udhampur district and a truck mowed down three people and injured six others who were holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead

    Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.

  • The central government has released <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday.

    Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant

    New Delhi : The central government has released 7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. This is the first monthly instalment of the 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

  • In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP’s Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

    Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing Kejriwal’s ‘doctored’ video

    Mohali: In a second FIR within a week, the Punjab Police booked BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly sharing on his Twitter handle a “doctored video clip” of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the doctored video, Kejriwal is heard saying “he now takes money from corruption, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and ministers and assembly members as well.” The video clip was posted on April 6.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out