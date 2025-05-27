3 new cases take Haryana Covid tally to 12

Three fresh Covid-19 cases, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, were reported in Haryana on Monday, taking the total active cases in the state to 12. Health department officials said that till Sunday, there were a total of nine Covid-19 active cases in the state, even as 22 samples were tested on Sunday, out of which two patients (one each in Faridabad and Karnal) were found positive. (File/ Representative)

As many as 45 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. Of the total 12 active cases, six patients are in Gurugram, three in Faridabad, two in Karnal and one in Yamunanagar.

As per the data till Monday evening, “Cumulative positive cases” in the state stood at 15, while the cumulative number of patients who have recovered so far is three (one in Gurugram and two in Faridabad).

Just one patient in the state (from Yamunanagar) has been admitted to a hospital, and no fatality due to the disease has been recorded, officials said.

The health officials said that a meeting was held with district health officials on Monday and all civil surgeons in the state were directed to remain vigilant and ensure effective preparedness. In an official communication, the director general of health services has asked district-level health officials to strictly monitor the situation and implement revised surveillance strategies.

The directive instructs the district surveillance units to closely follow the trend of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, monitor the proportion of SARI cases among all ILI and SARI cases and refer adequate samples for testing as per the updated guidelines.

The circular further emphasises sensitising and reorienting health staff on Covid-19 signs, symptoms, management and guidelines. It also calls for ensuring the availability of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) kits from the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal.

“You are directed to take necessary measures in this regard,” the circular marked to all civil surgeons states.

Meanwhile, PGIMS Rohtak director Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal said that RT-PCR tests for Covid-19, with 100% sensitivity and specificity, are fully operational in the viral laboratory established in the department of microbiology. He said that these tests are continuing without interruption, ensuring the safety and health of the people.