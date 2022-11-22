Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 new members of HP Staff Selection Commission sworn in

3 new members of HP Staff Selection Commission sworn in

Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:17 AM IST

PC Akela, Professor PK Vaidya, and Rakesh Bhardwaj were administered the oath of office by HPSSC chairperson Sanjay Thaku

Three people were on Monday sworn in as members of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, officials said here. (Image for representational purpose)
ByPTI, Hamirpur

Three people were on Monday sworn in as members of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, officials said here.

PC Akela, Professor PK Vaidya, and Rakesh Bhardwaj were administered the oath of office by HPSSC chairperson Sanjay Thakur, they said.

These new members of the commission were appointed by the BJP-ruled state government earlier, but their swearing-in was put on hold by the election commission due to the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

They were administered the oath on Monday following a nod from the poll body, the officials added.

