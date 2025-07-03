Search
3 of family die as roof collapses after heavy rain in Hoshiarpur

ByHarpreet Kaur
Jul 03, 2025 11:01 AM IST

Three other members of the family were seriously injured when the roof of their rented house collapsed at Ahiyapur village near Tanda town on Thursday morning.

A man and his two daughters were killed, while three other members of the family were seriously injured when the roof of their rented house collapsed at Ahiyapur village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain early on Thursday.

The roof of the house that collapsed at Ahiyapur village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur district amid heavy rain on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Villagers rushed to the rescue of the family and pulled the injured out of the rubble.

Police said the incident occurred around 5.30am.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar, 40, a native of Bihar, his daughters Shivani, 13, and Pooja, 4.

His wife and two other daughters sustained serious injuries and have been admitted to the civil hospital in Tanda.

