3 of family who died by suicide cremated

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 02:17 AM IST

The suicide victims were identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, 58, a retired SDO from Haryana electricity department, Anjana Sharma, 51, and Pulkit Sharma, 25. Their autopsy was carried out at the local civil hospital in Chandigarh

In a suicide note, Suresh had blamed his in-laws for disturbing his marital life. As per sources, he had also written that his son and wife should not be allowed to touch his body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A day after three members of a family ended their lives by consuming a chemical at their residence in Sector 48-C, their last rites were carried out at the Sector 25 cremation ground on Sunday, after autopsy at the local civil hospital.

The victims were identified as Suresh Kumar Sharma, 58, a retired SDO from Haryana electricity department, Anjana Sharma, 51, and Pulkit Sharma, 25.

After Suresh killed himself, his wife and son had followed suit.

In a suicide note, Suresh had blamed his in-laws for disturbing his marital life. As per sources, he had also written that his son and wife should not be allowed to touch his body.

“He had written that he was not in talking terms with his wife for over a year and that his son had refused to work at his chemical factory,” shared a cop.

On the basis of Suresh’s brother’s complaint, police booked Suresh’s in-laws for abetment to suicide. “We are yet to arrest them, said a senior police officer.

Monday, December 26, 2022
