3 Punjab-origin men jailed for violence at UK kabaddi event

Three Indian-origin men guilty of brandishing weapons during a large-scale fight at a Derby kabaddi event in the East Midlands region of England two years ago have been jailed for a total of over 11 years by a UK court. Rajvinder Takhar Singh, 42, one of the convicts.

Damanjit Singh, 35, Boota Singh, 35, and Rajvinder Takhar Singh, 42, were all involved in the violent disorder at the kabaddi tournament in Alvaston in 2023 that left a number of people injured, Derbyshire Police said in a statement on Friday. They denied all the charges against them but were found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court last month.

“Officers were called to the scene, off Elvaston Lane, just before 4pm on Sunday (August 20, 2023) after reports of shots being fired and people fighting with weapons,” Derbyshire Police said.

“Boota Singh was seen on video footage from the event running after the opposing group. While he didn’t have a weapon with him at the time of the violence, when police stopped his car two days later, officers found two machetes in the boot.

“Footage also showed Damanjit Singh and Rajvinder Takhar Singh with large knives during the disorder. All of the men were arrested and subsequently charged,” the police said.

Boota Singh, convicted of violent disorder and admitting possession of an offensive weapon at the start of the trial, was sentenced to four years behind bars.

Damanjit Singh, guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article, was sentenced to three years and four month in his absence at the sentencing hearing.

Rajvinder Takhar Singh, also convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in jail.

Two other men on trial for their part in the violence were found not guilty by the jury. The latest sentencing follows seven other Indian-origin men being jailed last year for their part in the violence.

“What should have been a pleasant day out for people attending a sporting event turned into a huge violent disorder in which multiple people were injured,” Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, Senior Investigating Officer at Derbyshire Police, said at the time.