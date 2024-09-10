3 snatching incidents reported in Ludhiana in one day

Three snatching incidents have been reported in the city on Monday. The police lodged three separate FIRs and initiated investigation. The police lodged three separate FIRs and initiated investigation in the snatching incidents reported in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

In the first case a village Beeja resident was robbed of his trolley bag, cash, mobile, gold and silver.

The victim Himaanshu Yadav, 27, of village Beeja, of Payal road said that he had gone out of town for some work and had returned to Ludhiana in a bus on Monday. He alighted from the bus at Sherpur chowk. He was waiting for a public transport to reach home, when a car-borne three unidentified men intercepted his way.

Yadav added that the accused, laced with sharp- edged weapons, robbed him of his trolley bag that contained clothes and a tab. The accused also snatched his mobile phone, three silver rings and a gold locket.

The victim sought help from a passerby and informed his family. Later on, he filed a complaint with the police.

ASI Gurwinder Singh from Division number 6 police station said that the police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

In the second case, a factory worker was robbed of his mobile and wallet near phase-6 of Focal Point. The victim Om Prakash of Shiv Colony of Dhandari Khurd said that he works in a factory near phase-6 of the Focal Point area. He was walking towards his factory when two men who were on a scooter intercepted his way. The accused threatened him with sharp-edged weapons and robbed him of his mobile and wallet containing ₹5,000 in cash.

Head constable Swaran Singh said that the victim had jotted down the registration number of the scooter with the help of which the police have identified both the accused. The police are conducting raids for their arrest.

In the third case, a Patiala resident lost his mobile and ₹6,000 cash near DMC hospital. The victim Hari Ram of Patiala had come to Ludhiana to see one of his relatives.

The victim said that he along with his relative was going to Prem Nagar to visit a relative’s house, after meeting another relative in DMC hospital. They were on the scooter when two unknown men stopped them, threatened with sharp- edged weapons and snatched his mobile and ₹6,000 in cash.

Division number 8 police have registered a case against unidentified accused.