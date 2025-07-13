3 special police officers sacked, 4 cops transferred in Hansi for dereliction of duty

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yashvardhan on Saturday dismissed three special police officers (SPOs) and transferred four other personnel to police lines for negligence during night duty. SP found sub-inspector Suraj Bhan, head constable Joginder, and SPOs Ishwar and Ram Niwas absent from their posts. (HT File)

The SPOs who were terminated are Ram Niwas, Ishwar, and Chaman Lal. Those transferred include sub-inspector Suraj Bhan and head constables Joginder, Yashwant, and Surender.

According to a police spokesperson, SP Yashvardhan conducted a surprise inspection around 4.30 am at Rajthal Naka, where he found head constables Yashwant and Surender, along with SPO Chaman Lal, sleeping on duty. Chaman Lal was also reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Later, during another inspection at Jind Road, the SP found sub-inspector Suraj Bhan, head constable Joginder, and SPOs Ishwar and Ram Niwas absent from their posts.

Based on these findings, the three SPOs were dismissed from service, while the other four personnel were transferred to the Hansi Civil Lines police station.