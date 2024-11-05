3 years on, Ludhiana MC yet to earmark alternative site for night shelter

With the temperatures starting to dip as the winter draws near, the locals have raised concern over the municipal corporation’s failure to set up an alternative for a night shelter that was declared unsafe almost nearly three years ago. The night shelter near the Clock Tower was declared unsafe in 2021. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After the night shelter near Clock Tower, one of the most accessible in the city, was closed in 2021, the city was left with three shelters, near Vishwakarma Chowk, in Haibowal and in Ghoda Colony, Cheema Chowk.

Davinder Singh, who lives near the Clock Tower, said, “The night shelter is not safe and multiple cracks are visible in the building. There are a few shops under the building which have been running for several years. I request the state government to review the unsafe buildings to avoid any untoward incident. This building should be renovated or changed.”

The homeless shelters serve as a haven for the downtrodden and migrant workers amid the chilly winters in the region. Even for the three operational night shelters, locals raised concern over the lack of basic amenities.

They said these shelters lack sufficient bedding and the quilts and mattresses have not been washed since their allocation. The night shelter near the Clock Tower, which has been closed, mainly catered to the homeless people in the areas near railway station, Jagraon Bridge, Durga Mata Mandir and Guru Nanak Stadium.

Last winter, the then MC commissioner had promised to provide an alternative.

The night shelter in Ghoda Colony was opened in 2016 and has since faced recurring maintenance issues. It has two halls and washrooms.

According to the information available, there is a shortage of quilts, and the mattresses are unwashed.

City resident Jasmehar Kaur said, “The MC is least interested in ensuring alternative site for the homeless. How can city residents expect that the other development projects will be completed in time. I request the state government to direct the MC commissioner to earmark an alternative site for the shelter.”

The facility near Vishwakarma Chowk caters for around 50 people at a time. It has two rooms on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

Locals alleged the washrooms here are often locked, leading to problems. This shelter also lacks adequate bedding.

The shelter in Haibowal, which has two rooms and three washrooms, has suffered from neglect as overgrown grass and litter can be seen at the entrance.

The MC has assured that the ongoing paint and repair work will be completed before winter sets in.

Despite repeated attempts to reach MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, he was not available for a comment.