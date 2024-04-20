30 more diarrhoea cases crop up in Panchkula’s MDC
A resident was also hospitalised and discharged after recovery, as per health authorities in Panchkula; they attributed the outbreak to contamination of drinking water supply
As many as 30 more people took ill due to the diarrhoea outbreak in Sector 5, Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), taking the total number of cases over the past four days to 138.
The district health department has deployed six teams in the area and surveyed 1,200 houses.
Dr Suresh Bhonsle, district surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Panchkula, said, “There is water contamination in the area, especially at group housing societies 1, 3, 6 and 28, but majorly in housing society 1. On Friday, 38 more cases were reported. All patients have mild symptoms.”
“Our teams are distributing ORS and chlorine packets to residents. The situation is under control,” he added.
Just last month, 76 diarrhoea cases were reported in Panchkula’s Sector 19, while another 25 people were hospitalised due to diarrhoeal infection in Abheypur village, Panchkula, in November last year.