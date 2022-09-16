Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3,000 students vying for admission to engineering colleges in Chandigarh

3,000 students vying for admission to engineering colleges in Chandigarh

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 02:07 AM IST

The first round will start from September 17, the second from September 23, and third round from September 29.

As many as 3,029 students have registered for admission to different engineering institutes of Chandigarh this year.
As many as 3,029 students have registered for admission to different engineering institutes of Chandigarh this year. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as 3,029 students have registered for admission to different engineering institutes of Chandigarh this year.

Registrations for admissions had closed on Wednesday, and verification of reserved category candidates’ documents will continue till Friday. The joint admission committee (JAC, Chandigarh) conducts admissions to different bachelor of engineering, bachelor of architecture, integrated BE (chemical)-MBA (master of business administration) courses based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE, Main) scores.

As many as 1,277 seats are up for grabs at three engineering institutes in Chandigarh this year. While 747 seats are available at PU’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) in six courses, 217 seats are available at Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) and 313 seats at Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET).

There will be three rounds of online counselling, followed by two special rounds. The first round will start from September 17, the second from September 23, and third round from September 29. While the first special counselling will start on October 4, the second special round will be held from October 18.

Sports category

For sports category candidates, the revised list of eligible applicants will be published on September 21 after the removal of objections, if any. The sports trial for PU sports category candidates will be held on September 22 at 10.30 am in the sports ground of the university.

