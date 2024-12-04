Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

307 Agniveers pass out from 14 Gorkha Training Centre

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The Agniveers, who have sworn allegiance to the Indian republic, will now join the decorated Gorkha battalions of the 1 and 4 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, having a military history of over 200 years

As many as 307 Agniveers of the fourth batch passed out from the 14 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC), Subathu, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers. (HT File Photo)
The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers. (HT File Photo)

The Agniveers, who have sworn allegiance to the Indian republic, will now join the decorated Gorkha battalions of the 1 and 4 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, having a military history of over 200 years.

The passing-out parade, reviewed by Brig PP Singh, commandant 14 GTC, marked the culmination of 31 weeks of rigorous training in physical fitness, battle and field craft, weapons, and tactics. In his address, Brig Singh urged the young soldiers to keep the national and Indian Army’s flag flying high across all frontiers of the nation.

The parade was followed by a pipe band display and a physical training display, leaving the spectators in awe. The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On