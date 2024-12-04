307 Agniveers pass out from 14 Gorkha Training Centre

As many as 307 Agniveers of the fourth batch passed out from the 14 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC), Subathu, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers. (HT File Photo)

The Agniveers, who have sworn allegiance to the Indian republic, will now join the decorated Gorkha battalions of the 1 and 4 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, having a military history of over 200 years.

The passing-out parade, reviewed by Brig PP Singh, commandant 14 GTC, marked the culmination of 31 weeks of rigorous training in physical fitness, battle and field craft, weapons, and tactics. In his address, Brig Singh urged the young soldiers to keep the national and Indian Army’s flag flying high across all frontiers of the nation.

The parade was followed by a pipe band display and a physical training display, leaving the spectators in awe. The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers.