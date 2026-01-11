30-year-old killed in hit-and-run near Kurali bypass, case registered

A 30-year-old man died after a scooter hit his motorcycle from behind near the Kurali bypass in the early hours of January 5. A 30-year-old man died after a scooter hit his motorcycle from behind near the Kurali bypass in the early hours of January 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Police have registered a case against an unidentified scooter rider in connection with the hit-and-run incident that led to the death of Sunny Kumar, a private company employee.

According to the complaint filed by Surya Chandel, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, he had come to Mohali on January 4 for work-related purposes. Later that night, he was returning to his hometown Bilaspur along with his cousin Sunny Kumar, who also worked in a private company.

Sunny Kumar was riding a motorcycle, while the complainant was following in a car. Around 1.30 am, when they reached near the Kurali bypass, a scooter coming from behind hit Sunny’s motorcycle. The impact caused the motorcycle to lose balance, and Sunny fell on the road.

The scooter rider stopped briefly after the collision but then fled the spot, leaving the scooter behind. Due to the force of the impact, Sunny sustained serious injuries.

Surya Chandel immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital from where doctors referred him to Phase-6 Civil Hospital, Mohali. As his condition deteriorated, he was further referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the accident caused fatal injuries. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against an unidentified person under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said further investigation is underway to identify the accused and determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.