Mon, Aug 11, 2025
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Jhajjar, no casualties

ByPress Trust of India, Jhajjar
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:40 am IST

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake was recorded at 4:10 pm hrs with its epicentre 7 km east-northeast (ENE) of Jhajjar at a depth of 10 km.

Mild tremors were felt here after an 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the region on Sunday afternoon but there were no casualties.

Mild tremors were felt here after an 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit the region on Sunday afternoon but there were no casualties. (Representational image)
On July 17, a 3.3 magnitude quake was felt in areas adjoining the Rohtak district, which was the third one in Rohtak-Jhajjar region within 10 days.

Prior to the Rohtak quake, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 had struck near Jhajjar. A stronger quake of magnitude 4.4 had struck Jhajjar, the tremors of which was felt across the national capital and adjoining areas.

