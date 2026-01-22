Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ₹311-crore fake GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana

    A father-son duo who were allegedly operating and controlling the firms involved in the fake billing network were arrested

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has unearthed a fake GST invoicing racket amounting to 311 crore in the iron and steel manufacturing sector.

    During the searches, officials found that a major iron and steel manufacturing company had allegedly availed of bogus GST invoices and fraudulently utilised ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of ₹47.50 crore. (HT)
    During the searches, officials found that a major iron and steel manufacturing company had allegedly availed of bogus GST invoices and fraudulently utilised ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of ₹47.50 crore. (HT)

    Acting on specific intelligence inputs, CGST officers conducted multiple search operations across Ludhiana, leading to the detection of large-scale tax evasion.

    During the searches, officials found that a major iron and steel manufacturing company had allegedly availed of bogus GST invoices and fraudulently utilised ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITC) to the tune of 47.50 crore.

    The illegally availed ITC was used to offset GST liabilities, resulting in significant loss to the government exchequer.

    Following the searches, CGST officials arrested two key accused — a man and his son — who were allegedly operating and controlling the firms involved in the fake billing network. The arrests were made under the provisions of the Central GST Act, 2017. Both accused were subsequently produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

    The officials said investigation was ongoing to trace the entire network of fake invoicing, including identifying other firms and individuals who may have benefited from or facilitated the fraudulent transactions.

    CGST Ludhiana Commissionerate stated that such enforcement actions were aimed at safeguarding government revenue and ensuring a level playing field for honest and compliant taxpayers. Officials added that stringent action will continue against those found indulging in tax fraud.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/₹311-crore Fake GST Billing Racket Busted In Ludhiana
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/₹311-crore Fake GST Billing Racket Busted In Ludhiana
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes