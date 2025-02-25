32 AAP MLAs in touch, says Bajwa; Arora rubbishes claim

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa Monday claimed that 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him to switch sides. Hitting back, ruling AAP’s state unit president Aman Arora claimed that it was Bajwa who had made an “advance booking” to join the BJP. Congress MLA and Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa interacting with mediapersons during the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)

Speaking to reporters outside the state assembly, Bajwa also claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann was in touch with the BJP.

“When (Arvind) Kejriwal decides to remove him, he (Mann) will pack his bags and join them (BJP),” he claimed.

“Not only MLAs, but even ministers are in touch with me. Aman Arora is also aware of this matter. They (AAP MLAs) all know that this is their last term. They are looking for new parties to get tickets. I am in touch with them (32 MLAs). We will see who is to be brought in, who is likely to win the polls and who is not. It will happen at an appropriate time,” Bajwa said.

“Lashing out at Mann, the Qadian MLA claimed that the chief minister remained absent from the House on the first day of the two-day assembly session, which began here on Monday.

AAP’s Punjab president Aman Arora dismissed Bajwa’s claim. Arora said Bajwa is sitting idle and has nothing to do except make mischievous statements.

“He has been saying the same thing for the past three years. When his own party’s MLA switched loyalties to the BJP, he knew nothing about it. His brother is in BJP,” he said, accusing Bajwa of “blatant lies”.

Arora said, “Hypothetically speaking, Bajwa should know that the Congress has only 15 MLAs and even if they get 32, it would not make their government. The government is stable and no one is going anywhere.”

Arora also claimed that Bajwa is making his booking in the BJP and his joining the party is almost certain. “I want to tell Rahul Gandhi ji to ask Bajwa what he did when he went to Bangalore a few days ago and which BJP leaders he met,” the AAP state chief posted on X. (With PTI inputs)