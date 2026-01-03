328 missing saroops: SIT seeks SGPC records, Dhami asks govt to avoid ‘confrontation’

The special investigation team (SIT), constituted by the Punjab government to probe the case of missing 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, has written to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) seeking the records related to the matter and cooperation in the investigation. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

An SGPC official, requesting anonymity, said, “We have received two-three such letters but the gurdwara body does not have that record as the same had already been handed over to the probe panel constituted by the Akal Takht. The record is with the Akal Takht secretariat. Also, that is attached to the report of the Akal Takht panel which is already in the public domain”.

The official further said, “We have not reverted. We have forwarded these letters to the Akal Takht Sahib, seeking directions.”

Bagicha Singh, in-charge of the Akal Takht secretariat, said, “We have received the letters. The matter is under consideration of Singh Sahib (acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj).”

Other sources close to the jathedar said, “Panj Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy) has already opposed the interference of the government into the SGPC’s internal matters. In an edict issued a few days ago, it is clearly mentioned that extending any kind of cooperation with the government or the police in this matter is not in the Panth’s interest. So, no question arises of giving any record or extending any kind of cooperation to the government. The SGPC should have said no to the government.”

Attempts to take SIT members’ comments proved futile as they were not available on phone.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the state government should avoid “confrontation” with the SGPC, asserting that the government should focus on governance. Addressing the annual fair at the historic Gurudwara Tahliana Sahib near Raikot, Dhami said 16 officials connected with the matter had already been relieved of their duties. Despite this, he alleged, the government was unnecessarily intervening in the issue.

Dhami claimed that the government’s actions appeared to be aimed at diverting public attention ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

At the same time, AAP’s state media in-charge Baltej Pannu urged the SGPC to cooperate with the SIT. He alleged deliberate attempts to protect influential individuals, conflict of interest and repeated attempts to derail justice.

Pannu said that a petition was filed in the high court, and while disposing of the matter, the high court clearly ordered that the investigation be carried out by the government.

Bail pleas of 3 to be heard on January 9

Seeking anticipatory bail, accused Dalbir Singh and Paramdeep Singh moved the Punjab and Haryana high court on December 30 and one Kulwant Singh’s petition was taken up on January 1. The hearing on these petitions have been deferred for January 9. The court has issued notice to the Punjab government on these pleas and sought a status report on the probe.

These three are among 16 people named in the FIR registered under various sections including Section 5 of Jagat Jot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, at the Amritsar division-C police station. The accused are mostly officials and employees of the SGPC.

Vivek Thakur, who appeared in one of these cases, said arguments raised are of delay in registration of the case and instead of SGPC, police acting on the complaint of a private body. Further, it has been alleged that the FIR has been filed to serve the cause of the ruling party in the state, Thakur added.

On Thursday, Satinder Singh Kohli, former SGPC internal auditor and close associate of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was arrested.