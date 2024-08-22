 32-yr-old man found dead in guest house toilet - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

32-yr-old man found dead in guest house toilet

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 22, 2024 07:08 AM IST

The victim, a resident of Bassi Pathana had booked a room in the guest house to celebrate his birthday

A 32-year-old man was found dead inside the toilet of a guest house in Kharar on Tuesday.

Kharar City police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the case. (iStock)
Kharar City police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the case. (iStock)

The victim, a resident of Bassi Pathana had booked a room in the guest house to celebrate his birthday. He was accompanied by his female friend who is a resident of Chandigarh.

When the victim did not come out of the toilet for long his friend informed the hotel staff following which they broke the locked door. The man was found unconscious in semi naked condition following which he was rushed to local civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kharar City police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the case. SHO Kharar City police station said that the exact reason behind the death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 32-yr-old man found dead in guest house toilet
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On