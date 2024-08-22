32-yr-old man found dead in guest house toilet

A 32-year-old man was found dead inside the toilet of a guest house in Kharar on Tuesday. Kharar City police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the case. (iStock)

The victim, a resident of Bassi Pathana had booked a room in the guest house to celebrate his birthday. He was accompanied by his female friend who is a resident of Chandigarh.

When the victim did not come out of the toilet for long his friend informed the hotel staff following which they broke the locked door. The man was found unconscious in semi naked condition following which he was rushed to local civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Kharar City police have initiated an inquest proceeding in the case. SHO Kharar City police station said that the exact reason behind the death would be ascertained after the autopsy report.