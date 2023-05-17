Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing, two absconding militants in police net

33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing, two absconding militants in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 17, 2023 12:31 PM IST

With the arrests, all five militants accused of killing Mirwaiz Farooq in 1990 have now either been arrested or killed

In a major breakthrough 33 years after the assassination of former Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Molvi Farooq, Kashmir police’s state investigation agency (SIA) tracked down and arrested two absconding terrorists.

Police have arrested two absconding militants in connection with Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing. (HT File)
Police have arrested two absconding militants in connection with Mirwaiz Farooq’s killing. (HT File)

Mirwaiz was killed on May 21, 1990, at the city’s Mirwaiz Manzil.

The accused have been identified as Javaid Ahmad Bhat of Solina Bala, Srinagar, and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Danderkhaw Batamalo, Srinagar.

Probe officials said the duo, who were affiliated with Hizbul-Mujahideen, have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to face trial — during which, it was found that Zahoor, on the instructions of then Hizb commander Abdullah Bangroo, had shot the Mirwaiz.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) special director general RR Swain in a press conference said, “The case was registered at Nageen police station and later transferred to the CBI. After investigation, one of the accused killers, Ayub Dar, was convicted for life imprisonment by a special designated TADA court New Delhi.”

“During investigation, it was found that five people were involved in the killing of Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq. Abdullah Bangroo who was the leader of the group and another accused Rehman Sigan were killed during trial in encounters with security forces,” he added.

Swain said the duo had been on the run and had fled to Pakistan and Nepal, adding, “Today, they were arrested and handed over to the CBI team which had come from Delhi. The CBI had declared them proclaimed offenders. Now, these two absconders will face the trial. Of the five involved in the killing of Mirwaiz Farooq, two have been killed, one has already been arrested and is facing life imprisonment. With these arrests, all the accused have been arrested.”

A police spokesperson later said the duo returned to Kashmir from their hideouts in Nepal, Pakistan a few years ago.

“They (duo) maintained a low profile, changing addresses and shifting residences and also avoided the law enforcement agencies,” the spokesperson added.

Mirwaiz Farooq had been killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who variously accused him of being a “peacenik” and an “Indian agent”.

Police said the five terrorists had gone to Pakistan for training in 1990 shortly before the killing. “Back in Srinagar, Abdullah Bangroo received instructions in April 1990 from his Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) handler in Pakistan to eliminate Mirwaiz,” they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbi central bureau of investigation terrorists + 1 more
cbi central bureau of investigation terrorists
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out