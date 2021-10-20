Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 34 more down with dengue, Ludhiana caseload mounts to 473
34 more down with dengue, Ludhiana caseload mounts to 473

As per the Ludhiana health department, the total number of confirmed dengue cases in the district on Tuesday was 473, while 1,906 suspected patients have been registered till now
While three suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the district as of now, no confirmed death was witnessed this season, Ludhiana health department officials said. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Rising dengue cases continue to haunt Ludhiana residents as 34 more infections have been reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

While three suspected dengue deaths have been reported in the district as of now, no confirmed dengue death was witnessed this season, health department officials said.

Cap on price of dengue test

For reviewing the preparedness to deal with rising cases, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr SP Singh convened a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals in the district on Tuesday. During the meeting, Dr Singh restricted the private hospitals from charging more than 600 for a dengue test as per the guidelines issued by the state government.

He said that the tests are being done free of cost at government hospitals.

The health department, he said, is conducting a survey regarding dengue cases in the district and asked the private hospitals to immediately inform the health department if any suspected case is detected by them.

