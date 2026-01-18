35 held, 34 FIRs registered during search ops in Ludhiana

As part of the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Ludhiana Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) across the city on Saturday, registering 34 FIRs and arresting 35 persons in connection with drug-related offences. Police officials conduct a cordon and search operation under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police said 392 grams of heroin, 775 intoxicant tablets, 600 grams of ganja and six boxes of liquor were recovered during the operation. Around 40 persons were also rounded up for verification.

The state-wide operation was supervised by special DGP, GRP, Punjab, Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, who visited three locations in Ludhiana to assess the execution and effectiveness of the drive. She said the operation was carried out with special focus on 16 drug hotspots identified within the commissionerate area.

Nearly 500 police personnel were deployed for the exercise.

Swapan Sharma, commissioner of police, Ludhiana, said the operation witnessed participation from senior officers, including two DCPs, eight ADCPs, 16 ACPs and all SHOs of the Commissionerate. “The operation was conducted between 11 am and 2 pm with the objective of breaking drug supply chains and apprehending those involved in trafficking,” he added.

During the operation, police teams conducted searches at multiple locations, checked suspicious places, questioned suspects and seized contraband.

The commissioner of police said the recoveries reflected the seriousness with which the police are acting against the drug menace.

He said enforcement would be further intensified to ensure that those involved in the drug trade are brought to justice and that the youth are protected from substance abuse.