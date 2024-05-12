350-foot high BSF flag installed in Attari

Nitin Agrawal, director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), on Saturday hoisted the 350-foot high BSF flag at the Shahi Qila complex in Attari. Sixty feet in length and 40 in breadth, the BSF flag stands alongside the highest Tricolour in the Indian subcontinent. It will be visible from kilometers away. Officials during the installation ceremony of 350 feet high flag of the Border Security Force in Attari, Amritsar, on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

At the Attari ICP, Agrawal interacted with troops and appreciated their dedication towards the duty despite the tremendous challenges and hardship on borders.

Before that, the DG visited the BSF’s K9 dog training centre in Ferozepur. He emphasised on the critical importance of advanced canine training methodologies and underscored the valuable roles that canines play in the line of duty.