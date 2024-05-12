 350-foot high BSF flag installed in Attari - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

350-foot high BSF flag installed in Attari

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 12, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Sixty feet in length and 40 in breadth, the BSF flag will be visible from kilometers away from the Shahi Qila complex in Attari.

Nitin Agrawal, director general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), on Saturday hoisted the 350-foot high BSF flag at the Shahi Qila complex in Attari. Sixty feet in length and 40 in breadth, the BSF flag stands alongside the highest Tricolour in the Indian subcontinent. It will be visible from kilometers away.

Officials during the installation ceremony of 350 feet high flag of the Border Security Force in Attari, Amritsar, on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Officials during the installation ceremony of 350 feet high flag of the Border Security Force in Attari, Amritsar, on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

At the Attari ICP, Agrawal interacted with troops and appreciated their dedication towards the duty despite the tremendous challenges and hardship on borders.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before that, the DG visited the BSF’s K9 dog training centre in Ferozepur. He emphasised on the critical importance of advanced canine training methodologies and underscored the valuable roles that canines play in the line of duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 350-foot high BSF flag installed in Attari

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On