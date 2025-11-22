Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur: Ludhiana greets nagar kirtan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 03:18 am IST

The procession which commenced from Faridkot district on Thursday morning (November 20), entered Ludhiana through Jagraon around 1.30 am

The city witnessed a wave of devotion on Friday as thousands of devotees thronged the streets to extend a heartfelt welcome to the nagar kirtan commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru revered as “Hind Di Chadar” for his supreme sacrifice in defence of religious freedom and human dignity.

Devotees offering prayer during the nagar kirtan in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The procession which commenced from Faridkot district on Thursday morning (November 20), entered Ludhiana through Jagraon around 1.30 am. On its arrival, Baba Lakha Singh, MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain and SSP (Rural) Ankur Gupta paid their obeisance.

The Ludhiana Rural Police accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to the palki sahib carrying Guru Granth Sahib, as devotees showered flower petals in reverence. The nagar kirtan halted briefly at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

Around 10 am on Friday, the procession resumed its journey from Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib.

Led by the Panj Pyaras, the nagar kirtan is travelling through Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib districts before culminating at Anandpur Sahib on November 22. The main commemorative events for the 350th Shahidi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur will be held there from November 23 to 25.

Speaking on the occasion, MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga said, “We are immensely blessed to witness the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the great Guru, who laid down his life to protect religious freedom and human dignity for people of all faiths. Guru Teg Bahadur illuminated the path of courage, truth and universal brotherhood for humanity. The youth of today must embrace his timeless values of kindness, honesty and selfless service.”

Elaborate preparations have been made to welcome lakhs of devotees at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur.

