3,600kg lahan, 3 stills seized from two Amritsar villages, one held

A joint team of police and excise department on Thursday recovered 3,600kg lahan (raw material used for making liquor), 30 litre illicit liquor, 26 drums along with three stills from Chak Mishri Khan and Khiala Kalan villages of Amritsar district in an early morning raid.

The raid was conducted in the wake of unearthing of illicit liquor manufacturing rackets in the two villages days ago. Sandeep Singh of Khiala Kalan was arrested in this connection while two of his accomplices are absconding, officials said.

The stills were being operated from three houses — two in Khiala Kalan and one in Chak Mishri Khan. Two of the stills are electric and they can process large quantities of liquor, they added.

Senior superintendent of police (rural) Dhruv Dahiya said they got a tip-off that some people were still running the illegal trade in the two villages. A team comprising police and excise officials was formed to carry out the raid, he added.

“Our teams are also been working to attach the assets acquired by the accused through the illegal trade. A case under various sections of the Excise Act was registered against the accused,” he said.

On March 27, a high-profile illicit liquor manufacturing racket was busted at Chak Mishri Khan and four persons were arrested with 116 tonne lahan, 400 litre illicit liquor, 10 stills among other items.

Also, an illicit liquor manufacturing unit was busted at Khiala Kalan on March 1 and 110-tonne lahan and 1,780-litre illicit liquor were recovered.