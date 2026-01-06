₹36.9-lakh relief for family of Panchkula woman killed in mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹36.90 lakh to the family of a 47-year-old woman, who lost her life in a road accident involving a rashly driven truck in May last year. On May 5, 2025, around 3 pm, the victim, Soniya, was returning home on her scooter from Pinjore, when she was hit by a truck. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The tribunal, in its order passed on January 2, directed the truck driver-cum-owner and the insurance company to pay the amount along with 6% interest per annum from the date of filing the petition until the realisation of the amount.

The claim petition was filed by the victim’s husband, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Bir Ghaggar, Chandimandir Cantonment, and his two sons, aged 18 and 14.

According to the case facts, on May 5, 2025, around 3 pm, the victim, Soniya, was returning home on her scooter from Pinjore.

Near the Chandimandir traffic lights, a truck bearing a Haryana registration number, driven by Ashok Kumar, hit her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. Her son, who happened to be standing near the site of the accident, rushed her to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Chandimandir police station against the truck driver under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The claimants stated that Soniya was working as a domestic help in Amravati, Pinjore, and was the family’s breadwinner, earning approximately ₹18,000 per month.

In his defence, the truck driver, Ashok Kumar, claimed that the accident occurred due to Soniya’s own negligence, alleging she struck the rear of his truck. Meanwhile, The Oriental Insurance Company Limited argued that the driver lacked a valid driving licence and necessary vehicle documents, thereby violating the terms of the insurance policy. However, after hearing both sides, the tribunal ruled in favour of the victim’s family, holding the respondents liable for the compensation.