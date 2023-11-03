close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 37,000 Chandigarh residents benefited under Ayushman Bharat scheme: MoS health

37,000 Chandigarh residents benefited under Ayushman Bharat scheme: MoS health

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 03, 2023 07:16 AM IST

The Union minister of state also handed over the cards to 10 beneficiaries at an event Ayushman Samvad, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)

Union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said over 1,64,000 Ayushman cards have been made in Chandigarh so far, while the treatment amount dispersed till date was 30 crore and the number of beneficiaries was around 37,000.

Around 88,000 patients from different parts of the country have received complex and costly medical treatments at PGIMER under the scheme. (File)
Around 88,000 patients from different parts of the country have received complex and costly medical treatments at PGIMER under the scheme. (File)

The Union minister of state also handed over the cards to 10 beneficiaries at an event Ayushman Samvad, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Under the cashless scheme of Ayushman Bharat, we are able to provide financial assistance of 5 lakh to 50 crore beneficiaries and with this, even poor and destitute are able to afford expensive and complex treatment for diseases like cancer, kidney ailments, transplants etc. If such a scheme wasn’t there, it wouldn’t be possible for those ‘not so privileged’ to afford such treatment,” she added.

“Around 88,000 patients from different parts of the country have received complex and costly medical treatments at PGIMER under the scheme. These poor patients have received high-end complex treatments such as kidney transplant, knee replacement surgery, complex cardiovascular surgeries and cancer chemotherapy under the scheme, which has helped them alleviate their pain and lead a fruitful life,” PGIMER officials said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out