38 schools to be developed into NEP labs in Ludhiana

As many as 38 schools in the district are set to be developed as ‘National Education Policy Labs’ under the central government’s Prime Minister Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI).

Jointly funded by the union and state governments in a 60:40 ratio, the scheme will have a total of 563 schools — 115 upper primary and 448 primary schools — vying for selection. Notably, schools managed by the Centre, state government and local bodies are among those eligible for the scheme.

Two schools from each of the 19 blocks in the district will be chosen based on a host of measures including infrastructure, safety, teaching staff, learning outcomes, green initiatives, vocational education and implementation of the mid-day meal scheme.

The schools that meet the qualification criteria, but have not submitted the complete data have been asked to do the same. In her letter, the district education officer (DEO) asked the schools to upload the relevant information on the PM SHRI portal before November 16.

What’s in store for selected schools?

The selected schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, sports facilities and they will be developed into green campuses.

Charanjit Kaur, principal of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery road, which is among the schools qualified for the scheme, said, “Under the scheme, funds will be directly transferred to the school authorities and students will be able to reap the direct benefits.”

“The scheme will help develop infrastructure for renewable energy including installation of solar panels and water recycling plants,” she added.

As per the scheme, over 14,000 schools in the country will be provided with funds for five years to update the infrastructure at a cost of ₹27,360 crore from 2022-2027. After the information, the schools will also be physically verified.