38-year-old realtor found stabbed to death in Kharar parking lot

A 38-year-old property dealer was found stabbed to death near Skylark Apartments in Kharar on Saturday morning in what police suspect was a drinking session between three men gone awry. The victim, Harvinder Singh, was a resident of Kharar. His friend was also found injured nearby and remains under treatment at the Mohali civil hospital. (HT)

The victim, Harvinder Singh, a resident of Kharar, was discovered with multiple stab wounds, while his friend Lucky lay injured nearby. Harvinder was declared dead on the spot and Lucky was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he remains under treatment.

The third man, believed to be the assailant, Mukand Bhaskar, a Kharar-based lawyer, is absconding. His vehicle, bearing number DL5-CK-7912, was found parked at the crime scene. Liquor glasses found at the scene point to a brawl during a drinking session.

Harvinder’s wife Monika, a professor at a private university, had been trying to reach her husband all night after he left home around 8 pm on Friday to buy school bags for their two children.

He initially told her he would return in an hour, but during a call at 10 pm said he was in Shivalik City to visit a friend. Around 2 am, when Monika called again, she heard Lucky and another man’s voices in the background. She then went back to sleep.

By 5 am, when Harvinder was still not home, she tried calling again, but found his mobile phone switched off. At 7 am, she rang Lucky, but he did not respond. Around 20 minutes later, someone answered the phone and asked her to come to Skylark Apartments.

As she rushed to the spot with other family members, they were shocked to find Harvinder lying dead in a pool of blood.

Monika told police that two days ago, Harvinder had mentioned that a man named Mukand Bhaskar and his friend Lucky had been having arguments.

Following her statement, police registered a case under Sections 103 and 109 of the BNS against Mukand.

While preliminary probe revealed that Harvinder was stabbed during the altercation, the post-mortem report is awaited to establish the cause of death.

Kharar City SHO Sunil Sharma said, “Investigation is underway. We are working on tracking down the accused and he will be apprehended soon.”

Police have marked the entire area as a crime scene for detailed investigation and evidence collection.

The victim was found wearing his child’s newly bought yellow school bag. His wife remained beside his body in a numb, helpless state, unable to come to terms with the life-changing tragedy.