3-day faculty development programme kicks off at Government College of Education, Chandigarh

The Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, inaugurated its three-day faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Inculcating universal human values in higher education’ in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The FDP will continue until July 25. The event saw participation from over 60 faculty members from colleges across Chandigarh and adjoining states. The event began with participation from over 60 faculty members from colleges across Chandigarh and adjoining states on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The programme aims to integrate value-based education into the teaching-learning process and foster holistic development in the higher education system. Principal and patron, Sapna Nanda, emphasised the importance of integrating value-based education in higher learning and expressed her pleasure in hosting such a transformative initiative.

Vivek Atray was the chief guest at the event. He highlighted the core of human values, emphasising that real contentment extends beyond material success. Citing the life of John Rockefeller, he explained how self-realisation and service bring inner peace. He urged educators to lead by example, nurturing ethical and value-based learning among students.

The FDP is being conducted under the guidance of Ajay Kumar Pal as the resource person, Manisha Gupta as co-facilitator, and Yashveer as observer. The local programme coordinators, Sheojee Singh and Nisha Singh of Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, are coordinating the event.

In the academic session on the first day, Ajay Kumar Pal focused on holistic development, self-exploration, and the role of education in higher learning. He engaged participants with reflective questions on happiness, prosperity, and sustainability, and introduced a value-based framework consisting of right understanding in the self, harmony in relationships, and alignment with nature—core elements for achieving mutual happiness and prosperity. The following session led by Manisha Gupta discussed harmony within the human being through the lens of the ‘Story of Stuff’, critiquing consumerist attitudes.