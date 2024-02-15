3-day International Salinity Conference begins at Karnal institute

A three-day International Salinity Conference started on Wednesday at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in Karnal. A three-day International Salinity Conference started on Wednesday at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI) in Karnal. (HT Photo)

Organised by the Indian Society of Soil Salinity and Water Quality in collaboration with the CSSRI and the ICAR, the conference focused on the theme ‘Regeneration of Saline Lands in the Climate Change Environment’ is organised once in 2 years.

Officials said that about 350 Indian and foreign scientists are participating in this conference, including 60 from foreign countries, and Indian scientists are participating from about 15 states where soil salinity problems are widespread.

Chief guest Dr Suresh Kumar Chaudhary, deputy director general of the ICAR, said that this conference will prove to be a milestone in freeing the salt-affected agro-ecology of the country.

Speaking on this occasion, former director of the Institute, Dr Gurbachan Singh said that in the first 10 years of the establishment of this institute, special emphasis was given on the improvement of alkaline land through gypsum technology and in the next 10 years, emphasis was given on the improvement of saline land through sub-surface drainage system.