3K FIRs, 6K arrested in 2025 under NDPS Act in Haryana

Haryana registered 3,738 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 6,801 persons in 2025. Haryana registered 3,738 first information reports (FIRs) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 6,801 persons in 2025.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Sumita Misra on Saturday said this marked the state’s strongest law enforcement action against drug trafficking to date.

“From 2020 to 2025, Haryana had registered 20,519 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 35,207 persons. This sustained crackdown has sent a strong deterrent message to drug traffickers and enforcement numbers thus showed a steady upward trajectory year after year,” the ACS said.

Misra said the arrests spanned multiple states with the largest numbers coming from Uttar Pradesh (169), followed by Punjab (147), Rajasthan (64), and Delhi (45).

The ACS said 26 Nigerians, 6 Nepalis, and one Senegal (Africa) national was arrested. “The state has achieved particular success in combating commercial drug operations, which represent large-scale trafficking networks. In 2025 alone, authorities registered 457 commercial NDPS cases and arrested 1,227 accused, the highest annual figures in the six-year period. Overall, commercial cases resulted in 2,224 FIRs and 5,824 arrests during the period under report,” she said.

Over a six-year period, Haryana seized narcotics worth hundreds of crores including a staggering 55,701 kg of ganja. Poppy straw emerged as the largest category with 89,696 kg seized, followed by 1,300 kg of charas and 229 kg of heroin. Notably, in 2025 alone, authorities confiscated 55.84 kg of heroin, one of the highest annual seizures for this dangerous narcotic, Misra said.