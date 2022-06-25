3kg heroin, arms recovered near border in Amritsar
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered three packets of heroin, weighing 3 kgs in all, along with one pistol, one magazine and five rounds (.30 bore) near the India-Pakistan border at Bharopal village in Amritsar district.
“While a farmer was cultivating his land ahead of the border security fence, the BSF troops of the Amritsar sector recovered the heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with other items,” said a BSF spokesperson.
BSF constable held for drug smuggling
The Narcotics Control Bureau and other security agencies are interrogating a BSF constable after he was arrested for alleged crossborder drug smuggling in Fazilka district’s Jalalabad.
The NCB had arrested constable Arvind Sorayi after three plastic bottles containing 4.25 kilograms of heroin were recovered from a border area in Jalalabad on Wednesday. He was presented in court on Thursday, which sent him to the NCB’s custody till Saturday.
-
Four arrested for looting container carrying peanuts worth ₹2 crore
Four people, including a Faridabad based transporter, were arrested for allegedly looting a container carrying a consignment of peanuts worth ₹2 crore, said police on Friday. Police said the vehicle was transporting 899 sacks of peanuts from Maharashtra to Delhi and the driver had stopped for some repair works at the container owner's warehouse at Bilaspur on June 14.
-
Man who instigated associate to shoot at constable arrested
A 25-year-old man, who was apprehended by a constable near Galleria market in Sector-28 on the night of April 16 for allegedly snatching a gold chain and had instigated his associate to shoot the policeman in the head so that he could free himself from his clutches, was arrested after a shootout near Kharkhari village at IMT Manesar in Gurugram on Friday morning, said police.
-
Punjab SIT probe: Men arrested by Pune police not directly linked to Moose Wala’s murder
The Punjab Police special investigation team probe has found that gangsters Santosh Jadhav and Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, who were arrested by the Pune police, have no direct involvement in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Initially, both the Delhi Police and their Maharashtra counterparts had claimed that the two were involved in the singer's murder, and Jadhav was named as a suspected shooter.
-
Rail agency fined ₹5.93 crore for damaging 990 trees at Bijwasan site
The Rail Land Development Authority, the agency redeveloping the Bijwasan rail terminal in Dwarka's Sector 21, has been fined ₹5.93 crore by the Delhi forest and wildlife department for damaging or illegally felling as many as 990 trees in a 4.09 hectare area of the project site, forest officials aware of the matter have said.
-
A month after unification, miles to go for promises of a leaner, more efficient Municipal Corporation of Delhi
A leaner structure, slashed costs, uniform planning and an end to the financial crisis – the unification of Capital's three municipal bodies a month ago promised much, but has made little headway in any of those directions, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi weighed down by much of the baggage that the merger was supposed to do away with, officials aware of and involved in the body's functioning said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics