3kg heroin, arms recovered near border in Amritsar
3kg heroin, arms recovered near border in Amritsar

The BSF troops of the Amritsar sector recovered the heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with other items, said a spokesperson
BSF recovered three packets of heroin along with one pistol, one magazine and five rounds near the India-Pakistan border at Bharopal village in Amritsar district on Friday. (HT File/Representative Image)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar/ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered three packets of heroin, weighing 3 kgs in all, along with one pistol, one magazine and five rounds (.30 bore) near the India-Pakistan border at Bharopal village in Amritsar district.

“While a farmer was cultivating his land ahead of the border security fence, the BSF troops of the Amritsar sector recovered the heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with other items,” said a BSF spokesperson.

BSF constable held for drug smuggling

The Narcotics Control Bureau and other security agencies are interrogating a BSF constable after he was arrested for alleged crossborder drug smuggling in Fazilka district’s Jalalabad.

The NCB had arrested constable Arvind Sorayi after three plastic bottles containing 4.25 kilograms of heroin were recovered from a border area in Jalalabad on Wednesday. He was presented in court on Thursday, which sent him to the NCB’s custody till Saturday.

Saturday, June 25, 2022
