Chandigarh: 3-month-old baby gets first doorstep Sampark service

Updated on Feb 11, 2023 01:27 AM IST

For availing of any single service at home, residents have to pay ₹200, inclusive of taxes, and every subsequent service transaction during the visit will entail a ₹100 charge, inclusive of taxes. These are apart from any other charges levied by the administration.

The first doorstep Sampark service for Aadhar enrolment in Chandigarh was provided to the three-month-old baby of a Sector-40 resident. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As part of the administration’s initiative to provide doorstep delivery of Sampark services, the first such service for Aadhar enrolment was provided to the three-month-old baby of a Sector-40 resident.

The doorstep appointments can be booked through the e-Sampark website, e-Sampark mobile app or toll-free number 1800-180-1725.

Rupesh Kumar, director, IT, said the initiative had been taken to expand the outreach of service delivery for the convenience of citizens.

Citizens can also continue to avail of the services by visiting the e-Sampark centres, which are 45 in number in Chandigarh.

