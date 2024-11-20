3-time MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu quits SAD

Three-time Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Tarn Taran and senior party leader, Harmeet Singh Sandhu on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, citing personal reasons. As per sources, Harmeet Singh Sandhu will conduct a meeting with his aides, supporters, sarpanches and panches of his segment before announcing his next strategy. (HT File)

Sandhu, who was one of the influential Akali leaders in Majha region and halqa incharge, sent his written resignation to acting president Balwinder Singh Bhundar. As per sources, he will conduct a meeting with his aides, supporters, sarpanches and panches of his segment before announcing his next strategy.

Notably, he was the general secretary and member of the working committee of the party.