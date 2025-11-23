3-time MLA Vinay Kumar is Himachal Congress president

Three time MLA and deputy speaker of Himachal Assembly Vinay Kumar, was on Saturday appointed as the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC). HPCC has been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. (HT File)

The announcement comes hours after 47-year-old Vinay submitted his resignation from the post of deputy speaker on Saturday paving way for his appointment as the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

Congress president has appointed Vinay Kumar as the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. “The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president, Pratibha Singh,” an official party communication said.

Vinay is a MLA from Renuka Ji assembly constituency. “He submitted his resignation to speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and the same has been accepted,” said a senior functionary privy to the development.

“The resignation was a step towards his formal announcement as state Congress party president, as keeping in line with party one man one post principal,” said a senior Congress leader. “I have done whatever the party high command has asked me to do. So now whatever responsibility is given to me I will perform to the best of my ability,” said Vinay Kumar.

Kumar won assembly elections in 2012, 2017 and 2022 and was a chief parliamentary secretary in the Virbhadra Singh government. Kumar’s father, late Prem Singh, also represented the Renuka Ji assembly seat for almost three decades.

HPCC has been lying defunct since November last year after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units. However, the party high command had retained Pratibha Singh as president of the unit. Her tenure had come to an end in April this year.

Party sources said that with high command clearing Vinay’s name is being seen as a move to consolidate Scheduled Caste (SC) votes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The move appears aimed at caste-balancing, rewarding loyalty, and bridging the rift within the state unit.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had been pushing for a Scheduled Caste leader for the post. Sukhu in August had written a letter saying that anyone can be made Congress president — either someone from the Scheduled Castes or, if a cabinet minister is interested, their view should be taken.

Vinay Kumar, MLA from Shri Renuka Ji and a Dalit leader, enjoys support from both CM Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. Despite his roots in the Virbhadra Singh camp, his moderate image and non confrontational stance during the 2024 Rajya Sabha election crisis — when he resisted BJP overtures and stood by the Congress — seem to have worked in his favour.

CM Sukhu through a social media post said, “My heartfelt congratulations to my legislative party colleague, Vinay Kumar, on becoming the president of the HPCC. Your long-standing experience in public service will undoubtedly give the organisation new direction and strength. Together, we will strengthen the Congress ideology and add a new dimension to the organisation’s strength.”