 4 arrested for stealing transformers in Kurukshetra - Hindustan Times
4 arrested for stealing transformers in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 21, 2024 06:28 AM IST

A police spokesperson said that they were arrested on March 15 and taken into five days of remand, following which 2.68 quintals of copper and iron wires were recovered along with an SUV used in the crime.

The CIA-1 team of Kurukshetra Police arrested four men for their alleged involvement in 154 cases of transformer theft, officials said on Wednesday.

The CIA-1 team of Kurukshetra Police arrested four men for their alleged involvement in 154 cases of transformer theft, officials said on Wednesday.
The CIA-1 team of Kurukshetra Police arrested four men for their alleged involvement in 154 cases of transformer theft, officials said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Niranjan, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, Neeraj, Hardeep and Narveer, all from Rewari.

A police spokesperson said that they were arrested on March 15 and taken into five days of remand, following which 2.68 quintals of copper and iron wires were recovered along with an SUV used in the crime.

The spokesperson said that after a complaint by the electricity department on February 1 this year, a case was registered at Sadar Thanesar police station.

During the probe, it was revealed that they were behind a total of 154 such cases in the district, in which they used to conduct a recce during the day and commit the crime late at night.

