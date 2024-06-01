 4 days after cylinder blast, 3 die of burn injuries in Hisar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 days after cylinder blast, 3 die of burn injuries in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 01, 2024 10:31 PM IST

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on May 27 when a gas cylinder exploded at Kuldeep’s home exploded. Kuldeep, along with his wife Meera, neighbour Dinesh, his wife Sulochana Devi and his father Deep Chand, sustained burn injuries.

Three persons, including a couple, who sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Hisar’s Salemgarh village on May 27, died during treatment on Friday night.

Three persons, including a couple, who sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Hisar’s Salemgarh village on May 27, died during treatment on Friday night. (HT File)
Three persons, including a couple, who sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Hisar’s Salemgarh village on May 27, died during treatment on Friday night. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar, his wife Meera Devi and their neighbour Dinesh.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on May 27 when a gas cylinder exploded at Kuldeep’s home exploded. Kuldeep, along with his wife Meera, neighbour Dinesh, his wife Sulochana Devi and his father Deep Chand, sustained burn injuries.

“When the gas cylinder caught fire, Kuldeep’s wife Meera screamed for help and their neighbour Dinesh, his wife and father also reached there. Following this, the gas cylinder exploded and five of them sustained burn injuries. Kuldeep and his wife were referred to Delhi and they died during treatment on Friday night. Dinesh, his wife and father were rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where he succumbed to burn injuries last night,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 days after cylinder blast, 3 die of burn injuries in Hisar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On