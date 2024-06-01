4 days after cylinder blast, 3 die of burn injuries in Hisar

Three persons, including a couple, who sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Hisar’s Salemgarh village on May 27, died during treatment on Friday night. Three persons, including a couple, who sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at Hisar’s Salemgarh village on May 27, died during treatment on Friday night. (HT File)

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar, his wife Meera Devi and their neighbour Dinesh.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said the incident took place on May 27 when a gas cylinder exploded at Kuldeep’s home exploded. Kuldeep, along with his wife Meera, neighbour Dinesh, his wife Sulochana Devi and his father Deep Chand, sustained burn injuries.

“When the gas cylinder caught fire, Kuldeep’s wife Meera screamed for help and their neighbour Dinesh, his wife and father also reached there. Following this, the gas cylinder exploded and five of them sustained burn injuries. Kuldeep and his wife were referred to Delhi and they died during treatment on Friday night. Dinesh, his wife and father were rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where he succumbed to burn injuries last night,” the spokesman added.