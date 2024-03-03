4 DCs among 26 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of 26 IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of 26 IAS officers, including the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. (Representational image)

Hisar deputy commissioner, Uttam Singh was posted as Karnal deputy commissioner replacing Anish Yadav. Yadav was posted as managing director of Haryana Medical Services Corporation and Haryana State Federation of Co-operative Sugar Mills.

Commissioner, Hisar Municipal Corporation, Pradeep Dahiya was given the additional charge of Hisar deputy commissioner.

Special secretary, revenue, Ram Kumar Singh was posted as Sirsa deputy commissioner replacing Parth Gupta who was posted as additional chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Commissioner, Panipat Municipal Corporation, Rahul Narwal was posted as Fatehabad deputy commissioner replacing Ajay Tomar. Tomar was posted as director, information technology.

Among the administrative secretaries, additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture, Sudhir Rajpal was posted as ACS, health. ACS, animal husbandry, Ankur Gupta was given the additional charge of agriculture. ACS, industries and commerce, Anand Mohan Sharan was posted as ACS, environment, forest and wildlife replacing Vineet Garg. Garg was posted ACS, higher education.

G Anupama was posted as ACS, school education while Shrikant Walgad was posted as ACS, fisheries.

ACS, town and country planning, Arun Gupta was given the additional charge of ACS, industries and commerce.

Chief administrator, HSVP, TL Satyaprakash was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, mines and geology while managing director, Mohammad Shayin was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, Housing for All. Sanjay Joon was posted as Faridabad divisional commissioner. Rohtak divisional commissioner, Sanjeev Verma was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana Women Development Corporation. Managing director, HAFED, J Ganesan was given the additional charge of Housing for All and Haryana Housing Board.