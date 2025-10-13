Haryana: 4 dead as car hits road-roller in Sonepat

Four persons were killed when their car collided with a road-roller parked on the Jammu-Katra expressway near Rukhi toll plaza in Sonepat on Saturday night, police said. The mangled remains of the car after the mishap in Sonepat. (HT photo)

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, Lokesh Kumar, Dipankar and Sombir Ranga, residents of Ghilaur village in Rohtak district. The victims were aged between 25 and 30 years. A pall of gloom descended on Ghilaur village.

Sombir was the son Congress’ Rohtak (rural) district president Balwan Ranga. The victims’ last rites were performed on Sunday. Anil Kumar, sarpanch of Ghilaur village, said the incident took place when four men were returning to their village after attending a meeting related to their floor tile business.

“Their car rammed into a parked road-roller as there was no signboard related to the under construction work. All of them died on the spot,” he added.

Bhaiswan police-check post in-charge Devendra said the incident took place due to the car’s high speed and no signboard at the mishap site. An investigation is underway and further action would be initiated accordingly, he added.