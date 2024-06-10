Four food delivery agents were arrested for allegedly killing two robbers who used to rob them of their mobile phones, cash and other valuable goods, officials said on Monday. 4 food delivery agents held for killing two men who looted them

Deceased have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Shiv Kumar Sharma, who were historysheeters and involved in multiple cases of robberies and drug smuggling. Their bodies were recovered lying in a pool of blood on May 27 near the Bidhipur railway crossing on Jalandhar-Amritsar road.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta said police initiated the investigation into the twin murder case and zeroed in on four accused based on technical and physical evidence collected from the crime scene.

“During verification of the deceased, it came to the fore that the accused were involved in multiple cases of robberies and drug smuggling. They used to target food and courier delivery agents in late hours,” the SSP said. The arrested accused have been identified as Puneet Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Manandeep Singh and Shubham, all residents of Jalandhar.

Police recovered two stolen mobile phones, two Honda Activa scooters and sharp-edged weapons for the possession of the deceased.

SSP Gupta said during the investigation, the accused confessed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill both the accused after being repeatedly targeted.

“The accused rounded up both the robbers after they were chasing one of the accused. Deceased were overpowered and attacked with the bricks repeatedly,” the SSP added. The case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against the accused.