4 held for running inter-state pharma drug cartel from Ludhiana prison

Police have busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel,being operated from jail, with the arrest of four persons including two jail inmates and a supplier after recovering 5.31 lakh pharma opioids from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Sunny Kumar of Ludhiana and Ranjit Singh alias Rinku of Ludhiana, while, Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar were brought on production warrant from Central Jail Ludhiana.

Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that during a special nakabandi, the Fatehgarh Police on January 23 had arrested Sunny Kumar after recovering 19590 intoxicant tablets from his possession.

Senior superintendent of police, Fatehgarh Sahib, Dr Ravjot Grewal, said that during questioning, the accused had revealed that he was supplying the intoxicant tablets to customers on the directions of Eshaan Gupta and Ravi Kumar, who contact him using mobile phones from central jail Ludhiana. An FIR in this regard has been registered in Ludhiana. Following their disclosure, Police had brought both the accused persons on a production warrant, she added. The Police have also recovered a Samsung Guru mobile phone, which they were using in the jail.

The DIG said that both the accused have revealed that they got pharma drug supplies from Ranjit Rinku and the police also arrested him on Saturday. “On accused Ranjit Rinku’s disclosures, the police teams have recovered 3.60 lakh tablets of Lomotil and 1.51 lakh tablets of Tramadol from pinpointed locations in Ludhiana,” he added.

SSP Fatehgarh Sahib said that they have procured police remand of accused Ranjit Rinku and further investigations are on to find out the main supplier. More recoveries are expected, she added.