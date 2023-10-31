News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 killed after SUV falls in gorge in Kupwara

4 killed after SUV falls in gorge in Kupwara

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Oct 31, 2023 11:25 PM IST

An official said that 10 others travelling in the vehicle who were injured have been hospitalised at sub-district hospital in Tangdhar

: Four persons, including three women, were killed and 10 others injured after an overloaded SUV carrying passengers fell into a gorge in Kupwara district on Tuesday.

4 killed after SUV falls in gorge in Kupwara (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said that the Sumo was traversing in Nawgabra area of Karhan when it skidded off the road at the Methi Top and fell into a gorge.

“Four persons died in the accident, while 10 others were injured,” a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Syed Raina, 55, Nusrat Begum, 35, Saida Bano, 22, and Raziya Bano, 18- all residents of Nawgabra.

“The vehicle appears to have been overloaded carrying 14 people,” he said.

The official said that 10 others travelling in the vehicle who were injured have been hospitalised at sub-district hospital in Tangdhar.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and started investigation.

