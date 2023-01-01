4 killed in car-auto rickshaw collision in Amritsar village; 7 hurt

Four persons were killed and seven others injured during a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw on the Amritsar-Attari road near the Neshta village on the eve of the new year on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm when the auto-rickshaw carrying 12 passengers was allegedly hit by a Hyundai Verna car from the rear side.

The deceased were identified as Kashmir Singh (38), Malkiat Singh (30), Jaswinder Singh (25) and Harjinder Singh (32). The injured are Dalbir Singh (auto-rickshaw driver), Yuvraj Singh (car driver), Kuldeep Singh, Sohan Singh, Jasbir Singh, Balwinder Singh and Nishan Singh.

Those killed were all travelling in the auto-rickshaw, said police.

According to a survivor, Dalbir Singh, he was travelling with eleven other persons of Neshta village. “When we reached near the Gharinda chowk, a speedy car hit our vehicle from the rear side. The passersby took out the injured from the auto-rickshaw and rushed them to a private hospital,” he said. He alleged that the car was overspending.

Police said Kashmir had died on the spot while Malkiat, Jaswinder and Harjinder died during treatment at the hospital.

Police said their investigation was on and the dead bodies have been sent for their post-mortem.