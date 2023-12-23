close_game
4 members of family killed in Moga car crash

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Dec 23, 2023 09:00 AM IST

All the persons were rushed to the civil hospital, Moga, where they were declared brought dead, while the girl is undergoing treatment

Four members of a family were crushed to death on Friday when a tipper truck overturned on their car on the Moga-Barnala highway near Buttar village in Moga district.

4 members of family killed in Moga car crash (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
4 members of family killed in Moga car crash (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased were identified as Suhawat Singh (30), Lovepreet Kaur (25), Karman Singh (32) and Manjeet Kaur (30), all residents of Ramsinghpura in Anupgarh town of Rajasthan. Seven-year-old Navneet, who is the daughter of Karman, survived the crash. All the persons were rushed to the civil hospital, Moga, where they were declared brought dead, while the girl is undergoing treatment.

Suhawat and Karman were brothers. Suhawat was married to a Daudhar village resident Lovepreet, on November 19 this year. Police said that the family had come to Moga district to attend a function at Daudhar village. “They were returning after attending the function when the accident took place. The tipper truck overturned on their Hyundai i20 car when they were entering the highway. Four family members died on the spot,” police added.

Police have started the investigation after registering a case at Moga police station.

