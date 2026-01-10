4 of Himachal family killed in car-bus collision in Hoshiarpur

Four members of a family were killed and one was injured when a car collided and a Punjab Roadways bus collided near Dosarka on Dasuya road on Saturday, apparently due to dense fog. The mangled remains of the car after it collided with a Punjab Roadways bus near Dosarka on Dasuya road in Hoshiarpur district on Saturday, apparently due to dense fog. (HT Photo)

The occupants of the car belonged to Himachal Pradesh’s Chalet village and were on their way to the Amritsar airport when the car collided with the bus coming from Pathankot side.

All four occupants of the car died on the spot. The injured was rushed to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital. Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. The bus passengers, who remained unhurt, were sent to their destinations in other buses.

The victims were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Brij Kumar and Arun Kumar. Injured Amrit Kumar said that they belonged to one family. He said that they were all going to drop him at the airport as he was to catch a flight.

“We started from the village at around 5am. I was sitting in the front, while my uncle Sukhwinder was at the wheel. I don’t know what happened as I had dozed off. I only remember that there was dense fog,” he said.

Bhunga police post in-charge Gurmeet Ghumman said that a case was being registered against the bus driver even though the accident seemed to have occurred due to fog.