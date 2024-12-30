Menu Explore
4 Punjab tourists detained in for assaulting 3 locals in Shimla’s Kufri

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 30, 2024 10:58 PM IST

Four Punjab-origin tourists have been detained for allegedly assaulting three local shopkeepers with a knife at Kufri, police said on Monday.

During the scuffle, the tourists allegedly stabbed the shopkeepers with a knife and injured them. (iStock)
The incident occurred following a disagreement between the tourists and local shopkeepers over rented snow boots that turned into a heated argument, leading to an altercation, the police added.

During the scuffle, the tourists stabbed the shopkeepers with a knife and injured them. The injured were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, police informed.

