4 Punjab tourists detained in for assaulting 3 locals in Shimla’s Kufri

Four Punjab-origin tourists have been detained for allegedly assaulting three local shopkeepers with a knife at Kufri, police said on Monday. During the scuffle, the tourists allegedly stabbed the shopkeepers with a knife and injured them. (iStock)

The incident occurred following a disagreement between the tourists and local shopkeepers over rented snow boots that turned into a heated argument, leading to an altercation, the police added.

During the scuffle, the tourists stabbed the shopkeepers with a knife and injured them. The injured were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, police informed.