4 Punjab tourists detained in for assaulting 3 locals in Shimla’s Kufri
Dec 30, 2024 10:58 PM IST
The incident occurred following a disagreement between the tourists and local shopkeepers over rented snow boots that turned into a heated argument, leading to an altercation, the police added
Four Punjab-origin tourists have been detained for allegedly assaulting three local shopkeepers with a knife at Kufri, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred following a disagreement between the tourists and local shopkeepers over rented snow boots that turned into a heated argument, leading to an altercation, the police added.
During the scuffle, the tourists stabbed the shopkeepers with a knife and injured them. The injured were shifted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, police informed.
