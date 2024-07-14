4 yrs on, wanted criminal deported, arrested by Haryana Police

Notorious criminal Rakesh alias Kala Khairampuria who was involved in violent crimes across Haryana and was evading law enforcement agencies since 2020 was on Saturday arrested by the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police. Khairampuria was apprehended following his deportation from a foreign location. The police said that Khairampuria was orchestrating criminal activities from the UAE, Armenia and Thailand. Notorious criminal Rakesh alias Kala Khairampuria who was involved in violent crimes across Haryana and was evading law enforcement agencies since 2020 was on Saturday arrested by the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police. (HT Photo)

A police spokesperson said the law enforcement agencies tracked his travel details and mounted surveillance on him. “He was located in a foreign country. The STF coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Interpol and got his passport revoked. Legal documents about establishing his identity and criminal record were shared with law enforcement agencies through MHA. This collaborative effort led to the deportation of Khairampuria and he was apprehended by the STF,” the police said.

The police said that Khairampuria’s criminal activities started in 2014 and he has been charged with dacoity, robbery, murder, and illegal possession of firearms. He was convicted and sentenced to life in 2018 for murder in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh. After serving the sentence till 2020, he got released on parole but never reported back. During this period, he evaded arrest and expanded his operations in Haryana and neighbouring states. He committed another murder in Darauli village of Fatehabad in 2021. Kala could not be arrested and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2023.

The police said that utilising a fraudulently acquired passport, Khairampuria fled the country in 2023 and started his gang from abroad, forging alliances with local gangs and orchestrating violent acts. His affiliations extended to notorious criminal groups such as the Himanshu Bhau gang and Neeraj Faridpuria gang, contributing to a crime syndicate responsible for several high-profile crimes, including targeted killings and extortion.

The police said that he was involved in murder of a sarpanch in Sonepat in 2023, a firing incident on a famous sweet shop in Gohana in January 2024, murder at Murthal eatery and the shootout at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, Delhi last month.

“On June 24, three masked assailants opened fire outside a Mahindra car dealership in Hisar. The STF, after an investigation, identified Khairampuria as the mastermind behind the incident. The investigation revealed that Khairampuria arranged the arms and coordinated with the shooters in planning the attack and has claimed responsibility for orchestrating the attack at the car dealership through his Instagram account. The investigations linked him directly to the planning and execution of a violent incident at a car dealership in Hisar on June 24, 2024, underscoring his operational influence despite residing abroad,” the spokesperson said.

The STF carried out a thorough investigation to locate him. During the course of investigation, STF teams were able to establish and unearth a fake identity on which Kala had got his passport made.