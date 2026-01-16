40 kg heroin recovered from Amritsar, 4 held

As part of its ongoing war against drugs, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar claimed to have busted a narcotic smuggling module with the recovery of 40kg heroin and arrest of four operatives. As per information, CI Amritsar had received specific information about a drug smuggling network being operated on the directions of the habitual narco-smuggler, who is also a proclaimed offender, with the help of his accomplices, officials said. It was also revealed that his associates were in Amritsar to collect a huge consignment of heroin. (HT File)

As per Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, those arrested have been identified as Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar alias Ravi, all residents of Kot Isse Khan in Moga. Apart from the contraband, police teams also seized their Toyota Corolla Altis car, bearing registration number PB03AK1810, and a BMW car, bearing registration number UP14CJ4646. The two vehicles were allegedly being used for transporting the narcotics consignment.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had collected a huge consignment of heroin on the directions of their handler, who is a habitual narco-smuggler, to further supply across different locations in Punjab.

As per information, CI Amritsar had received specific information about a drug smuggling network being operated on the directions of the habitual narco-smuggler, who is also a proclaimed offender, with the help of his accomplices, officials said. It was also revealed that his associates were in Amritsar to collect a huge consignment of heroin.

“Acting swiftly, police teams laid a naka on Amritsar- Tarn Taran highway and intercepted Narinder Singh alias Nanni, Suraj, Jacob Masih and Ajay Kumar near DPS School, Amritsar. During a search, 40 kg heroin was recovered from their possession,” said the DGP. He said further investigation is underway to trace the complete supply chain and identify backward and forward linkages in this case, including possible cross-border connections.

The case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the police station state special operation cell, Amritsar, said the officials.