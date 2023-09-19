40 of 49 terrorist killed Jammu and Kashmir in 2023 were foreigners: DGP

Of the 49 terrorists neutralised by security forces as part of their anti-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year, 40 were foreign nationals, officials said on Monday. The DGP revelaed hat 40 of 49 terrorist killed Jammu and Kashmir this year were foreigners. (HT FIle)

Director general of police Dilbag Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir security team including local police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), army, intelligence agencies and civil administration are working together on a “unique model” to make the union territory “terror free”.

“This year, the Jammu Security team has been able to neutralise around 40 foreign terrorists and nine local terrorists. The local involvement in terrorist activities has drastically come down,” he said, while speaking during the third Northern Regional Police Coordination Committee, a police spokesperson noted in a statement.

The same comes in the backdrop of Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi last week saying that Pakistan was trying hard to push foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt peace and stall progress in the region.

Singh said there was a time when stones were pelted at security forces every week, but has changed. The Jammu and Kashmir security team, he noted, has been able to ensure zero violation of human rights: “There has not been a single civilian casualty in any law-and-order engagement over the last few years.”

“We are moving inch by inch towards the policy of zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”, the DGP said, adding that militancy in the region was at its lowest level.

Singh said optimum synergy among the forces has helped push militants out of villages and cities to mountains, adding, “The people’s cooperation to the forces has been of immense help for which we thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The DGP said “enforcement of rule of law” was a single guideline for the security team and that action has been taken against the people involved in any anti-national activities as well as against instigators.

Police leadership also discussed a wide range of topics concerning terrorism, drug menace, cybercrime, drone usage for dropping drugs and contrabands from across the border during the meeting that was chaired by Singh and attended by senior officers representing police departments of northern states, union territories and CAPF officers.