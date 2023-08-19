Man standing next to broken down van killed by truck in Panchkula

A 41-year-old man, waiting for help near his broken down recovery van, was killed after being struck by a truck at Surajpur in the wee hours of Friday. The truck driver fled after leaving his vehicle at the accident site. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Bobby Kumar, 42, hailing from Uttarakhand and presently staying in Manimajra.

His colleague, Vinod Kumar, also a resident of Manimajra, told the police that Bobby had been working as a driver for a recovery van service for the past 15 years. He said around 4 am on Friday, Bobby left for Shimla with a recovery van.

Around 4.30 am, he received a phone call from Bobby, informing him that the van had broken down near Surajpur. Vinod said Bobby had parked the vehicle on the roadside and was talking to him over the phone, when there was suddenly a loud crash.

When he called Bobby back, someone told him that the phone owner was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, after being hit by a speeding truck bearing a Haryana registration number. Vinod rushed to the hospital and found that Bobby had succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled after leaving his vehicle at the accident site. The unidentified driver has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

The deceased leaves behind his wife and three daughters. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

